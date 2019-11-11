Antec releases P120 Crystal case

Antec has announced the impending release of its mid-tower and mid-budget P120 Crystal case, adding to its Performance Series of cases.

The case measures 475 x 232 x 480mm and uses a combination of 0.8mm and 1mm steel alongside tempered glass front and side panels. The company hopes that it forms the basis of a sturdy and durable build.

Inside the mid-tower case is a large interior space that supports E-ATX, ATX, micro-ATX, and ITX motherboards. There's an isolated power supply chamber along with drive cages positioned at the top of the chassis, a throwback to the old days when this design was more commonplace. The tower offers space for two 2.5" or 3.5" HDDs and three additional 2.5" SSDs.



For cooling, there's space for three 120mm or two 140mm case fans at the bottom, one 120mm or 140mm fan in the rear, as well as room for up to three 120mm or two 140mm case fans to the side of the chassis. The bottom also allows for the installation of a 360mm cooler as well as a 120mm radiator in the rear. In theory, then, this should be an easy case to keep cool.

For those planning ahead, there's room for a VGA card up to 450mm in length and a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 185mm. The vertical GPU mount also features three PCIe slots for hopefully better VGA cooling performance even on larger cards.



The tempered glass side panel offers a slide button design for easy access at all times. Removable dust filters are located at the bottom and right side of the chassis, so if you keep on top of things, it should always look neat and tidy. The front I/O provides two USB 3.0 ports and a white LED effect alongside the usual audio jacks and power buttons.



Antec has suggested it'll be available for $99.99. We've found a pre-order on Scan for £94.99 with a release date of November 22nd.

More information is available from the Antec product page.