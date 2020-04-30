AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Review

Manufacturer: AMD
UK price (as reviewed): £3,299 (inc. VAT)
US price (as reviewed): $3,999 (exc. tax)
If you needed proof of AMD's claims that its Zen architecture welcomes scalability, the CPU we're looking at today is a pretty good example, not least of all because the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X isn't some datacentre-limited behemoth - rather, t's a desktop CPU. Given that Threadripper wasn't much more than a spin-off of AMD's EPYC line of server chips - a fun skunkworks project - it's turned out to be just as headline-grabbing and record-shattering as anything that has used the Zen architecture since 2017.
However, we also wanted the Threadripper 2990WX to be the ultimate all-rounder, but in a lot of ways it really wasn't. Even the Threadripper 3970X seriously lacks value in some areas where software fails to scale with core counts, so we want to see just how niche AMD's 64-core monster really is.
|Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
|Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
|Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
|Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
|Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
|Cores/Threads
|64/128
|32/64
|24/48
|32/64
|24/48
|Base Clock
|2.9GHz
|3.7GHz
|3.8GHz
|3.0GHz
|3.0GHz
|Boost Clock
|4.3GHz
|4.5GHz
|4.5GHz
|4.2GHz
|4.2GHz
|Cache L1/L2/L3
|4MB/32MB/256MB
|2MB/16MB/128MB
|1.5MB/12MB/128MB
|3MB/16MB/64MB
|2.25MB/12MB/64MB
|TDP
|280W
|250W
|250W
|250W
|250W
|MSRP
|$3,999
|$1,999
|$1,399
|$1,799
|$1,299
However, the I/O access remains the same for all cores - a far cry from the Threadripper 2990WX. In short, it's a monster and great improvement even in topological terms compared to its predecessor... and that's before you get to the architectural improvements of Zen 2 and a 7nm manufacturing process.
April 23 2020 | 14:05
Want to comment? Please log in.