Gigabyte updates BRIX Pro Mini PCs to include Tiger Lake

Gigabyte has updated its BRIX Pro series of Mini PCs to now include 11th Generation Intel Core Tiger Lake-U processors, demonstrating that the new chip isn't just for ultrabooks and notebooks.

The BRIX Pro lineup now has three Tiger Lake based units, with a choice of a Core i7-1165G7 Quad-Core, Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core, or Core i3-1115G4 Dual-Core processor depending on your budget. The i7 chip offers four cores and eight threads with up to 4.7GHz, while the i5 offers the same cores and threads but up to 4.2GHz. The i3 chip packs in two cores and four threads and up to 4.1GHz.

Alongside that, the i3 comes solely with Intel UHD graphics while the other two chips include Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics proving a fair bit more of an upgrade.

In all cases, the mini PCs have two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots that support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 in dual-channel mode, space for one PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD and a choice of one PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA drive, along with another SATA 3 drive.

There's no shortage of connections either with four HDMI 2.0a ports, one Thunderbolt 4/USB 4.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports in the rear. The front I/O adds four more USB 3.2 ports plus headphone and microphone jacks. Wireless connectivity comes via Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The size of the BRIX Pro is pretty good, measuring a mere 7.7 x 1.7 x 5.5 inches, although bear in mind you'll need some space for its 135-watt power brick too. Still, it's possible to attach this to the back of a monitor with a built-in VESA mount that supports 75 x 75mm and 100 x 100mm mounts so you should be able to tuck it away quite nicely.

The only thing left to find out then is pricing and Gigabyte hasn't released any news on this front. What we do know is that the mini PCs will be available in November so hopefully we'll have a price soon.