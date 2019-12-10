Teamgroup unveils mirror-finished RAM: T-Force Xtreem ARGB

Teamgroup has unveiled its new T-Force Xtreem ARGB Gaming Memory series, and it utilises a rather colourful mirror design to catch your eye.

There's no shortage of methods to introduce RGB LEDs to your PC, with mostly every component possible now providing the option, but the T-Force Xtreem ARGB Gaming Memory series has done things a little differently. It offers mirror finished aluminium heat spreaders so that the modules can reflect the light emitted by the RGB LEDs inside the lightbar on top. That means the whole surface of the module is illuminated rather than a simple strip on the side. It's an immediately eye-catching way of doing things, and a fair bit more stylish than the alternatives out there.

Teamgroup has achieved this through a mixture of 'light-spluttering' and light guiding technology, which is meant to create the optical effect of a glowing and illuminated mirror surface.

If the pictures are anything to go by, they look far nicer than the RGB strip on top of the RAM modules that many rivals go with. Placed inside a windowed case, they should look delightful. The lighting also supports all major lighting control software, including Asus' Aura and Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, so you can tweak to your heart's content.

If RGB lighting is slowly driving you insane, you can also disable the effect but keep the mirror look.

Fortunately, the T-Force Xtreem ARGB Gaming Memory series should offer a fair bit of oomph too so it's not just style over substance. The RAM modules offer speed bins from DDR4-3200 up to DDR4-4800. Teamgroup has announced that it's cherry picked appropriate memory chips for the purpose so expect decent quality across the board. They also support XMP 2.0 SPD profiles for easier settings of data rates and latencies.

Together, that makes for some fairly solid specs, although Teamgroup hasn't yet announced the specifics for anything above DDR4-4000. For now, DDR4-3200 comes in at CL14-14-18-34 and CL16-18-18-38, while DDR4-3600 offers CL14-15-15-35 and CL18-22-22-42, with DDR4-400 providing timings of CL18-22-22-42.

In all cases, the products are available in dual-channel 16GB kits, so we expect the new 4,800MHz to also be in the same configuration when it's released at some point in the future.