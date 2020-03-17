EK launches its narrowest GPU water block to date

EK has introduced its narrowest GPU water block to date in the form of the EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB.

Designed specifically for reference-design-based GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, the EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB is quite the engineering feat thanks to its narrow size. Rather than using the fitting terminal on the side of the block, the G1/4" threading is screwed directly onto the top of the block, thereby making the entire water block much more narrow.

It's aimed at those with ultra-compact cases and not much room to breathe when fitting water blocks. Having said that, it does mean that it isn't as easy to run a very short tube between your CPU and GPU blocks, because you'll have to ensure the tubing comes from below. Because of that, the EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB is far from an ideal option for those new to liquid-cooling, but it's certainly useful for specific scenarios.

Elsewhere, the water block is fairly standard in terms of what you'd expect from EK. It sticks to EK's single-slot slim look and even still has room for addressable D-RGB LED lighting. As per usual, the addressable LEDs are compatible with various sync technologies like ASUS Aura Sync, RGB Fusion, RGB Mystic Light and ASRock's Polychrome Sync.

The cold plate is made of copper and plated in nickel to prevent corrosion. It has a split-flow cold plate so that cold fluid can be introduced directly above the GPU, thereby spreading it to each side rather than flowing across.

Because of the design, EK recommends purchasing a retention backplate to improve the aesthetic of your graphics card while also providing additional passive cooling to your GPU core and circuit board VRM section. The backplates are available in either Nickel Plated or Black Anodised variants.

The EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB is priced at €151.16 so it's far from the cheapest, but it's sure to be useful for those looking to liquid cool a super small case set up. Providing you don't mind a little fiddliness, that is.