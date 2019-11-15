Corsair launches iCUE QL RGB fans, 34 LEDs apiece

Corsair has taken its obsession with RGB LEDs to another level with the new iCUE QL RGB fans, which feature four lighting loops and a total of 34 RGB LEDs, all individually addressable via software, and which come in 120mm and 140mm sizes.



Each iCUE QL RGB fan has two outer loops, one front and one rear, with 12 LEDs in each, a front-facing inner loop with four LEDs, and a rear-facing inner loop with six LEDs, bringing the total to 34 and allowing Corsair to claim that ‘no other RGB fan comes close to the brightness and vibrancy of QL RGB’. The idea behind the design is to let the fans shine from any angle i.e. regardless of whether their front face is visible (front intake fans, for example) or if you’re left looking at the rear, for example on fans mounted on the back of radiators.



Physically, both sizes of fan feature nine semi-transparent fan blades, a hydraulic bearing motor, rubber dampers in all four corners on both sides to help dampen vibrations produced by the fan’s motion, and metal logo plates covering the central fan hub on both sides. Each fan is PWM-controllable via its four-pin connector, and a separate proprietary cable is used to power and control the RGB lighting via compatible Corsair controllers or motherboards.



The 120mm QL120 RGB PWM model has a maximum fan speed of 1,500 RPM, an airflow rating of 41.8 CFM, and a claimed sound level of 26 dBA. The 140mm QL140 RGB PWM model caps out at 1,250 RPM pushing a claimed 50.2 CFM apparently no louder than 26 dBA.



Corsair will be selling both sizes as individual fans or as multi-packs (triple 120mm or dual 140mm), with each multi-pack also including a Lighting Node Core controller that can power up to six of the same Corsair fan type. It has a SATA power connection and a USB data connection allowing it to be seen by the Corsair iCUE software as a single device through which you can access and control the LEDs on a per-LED basis. A Lighting Node Core controller hooked up to six QL RGB fans would therefore enable control of 204 distinct LEDs. What a time to be alive.



The fans are available to pre-order now for £29.99 for a single QL120 RGB, £34.99 for one QL140 RGB, £89.99 for a QL140 RGB twin pack with bundled controller, and £99.98 for a QL120 RGB triple pack with controller. This brings the price of owning six fans plus a controller to around £190 for 120mm fans or £230 for 140mm fans.



More information is available on the official website.