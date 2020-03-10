Doom Eternal minimum and recommended specs have been announced

The minimum and recommended specs for Doom Eternal have been announced, and they're not too shabby at all.

The minimum specs require an Intel Core i5 @ 3.3GHz or better or an AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1GHz or better. RAM wise, you only need 8GB as a minimum. For the graphics card, there are a few options including the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB). Oh, and you'll need 50GB of storage space.

That's if you want to run it at 1080p with 60FPS and low quality settings. If you fancy playing it at 1440p with high quality settings, you could do with an Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or an AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better. 16GB of RAM forms part of the recommended spec, along with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB).

That's still not too bad going at all, suggesting the id Tech 7 engine running Doom Eternal is fairly forgiving and scaleable. That makes sense given recently id Software lead engineer programmer Billy Kahn announced in an interview with IGN that Doom Eternal is actually able to run at up to 1,000 FPS providing you have the hardware for it - a quadruple increase over the id Tech 6 engine before it.

Granted, Kahn also explained that the test PC build at the studio managed to run it at about 400 FPS so we're assuming the 1,000 FPS is more of a theoretical consideration, and a plan for the future. The id Tech 7 engine is essentially a refined version of the game engine before it, working on optimising out gaps in latency and improving how each CPU core can work more efficiently, and it sounds like the team has done a good job of things.

Is anyone interested in running a game at 1,000 FPS right now? Probably not, but it's good to see an engine with a strong future ahead of it and a hefty dash of ambition.

Doom Eternal launches March 20th which is just over a week away. If you've pre-ordered it, you'll get a bonus of Doom 64 bundled in. There's news on that front too with the game offering up a new chapter that takes place shortly after the original campaign ended.

Seems like Doom Eternal could be rather good value for money at this rate.