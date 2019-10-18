Video: Project Toreador (Bloodlines 2 Mod) Part 1: Intro and 500D Teardown

Yes, yes, we know what you're thinking. A) Man, Alex is a very attractive vampire, and B) But bit-tech, you haven't even finished the Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 project yet, why are you teasing us with another one?! Well, A) Yes, yes he does, and B) Have patience, dear reader; in fact, BOTH projects are actually done and dusted, but these projects are as much about the journey as the endpoint, so we're taking the time to polish the presentation. That said, the final build for this one is currently on display at the Paradox Interactive PDXCON 2019 convention in Berlin in case any of you happen to be attending.

Back to the video in question, Alex walks you through the components going into this build, which include the MSI X570 Godlike, AMD's Ryzen 7 3800X, and an RTX 2080 Super. The case subjected to a thorough disassembly is the RGB SE version of the Corsair Obsidian 500D, and we're going to be installing a whole bunch of Corsair Hydro X components for the water-cooling side of things.



As well as practically rebuilding the entire chassis, Alex will be incorporating both leather and wood heavily into the design. You'll just have to subscribe to our YouTube channel if you want to stay up to date with the build's progression!

