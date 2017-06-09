PCI-SIG launches PCI Express 4.0, announces PCIe 5.0

The PCI-SIG has officially launched the PCIe 4.0 standard, doubling the bandwidth of PCIe 3.x, and promises to do the same with PCIe 5.0 by 2019.

Designed to take over from the existing PCI Express 3.x family of standards, PCI Express 4.0 promises a doubling of the available bandwidth: Where PCIe 3.0 tops out at eight gigatransfers per second (GT/s), 8Gb/s of link bandwidth per lane, and therefore a peak of 32GB/s bandwidth per 16-lane slot, PCIe 4.0 offers 16GT/s and 16Gb/s of link bandwidth for a peak of 64GB/s per 16-lane slot. These figures, though, are the theoretical maximum supported by the standard and not necessarily the rates users will see in the wild. This improvement in raw throughput is joined, the PCI-SIG claims, by extended lane-width configurations for increased flexibility, lower minimum speeds for low-power operation, latency reductions, and boosted scalability.While PCIe 4.0 has yet to appear commercially, PCI-SIG is already hard at work on its successor PCIe 5.0 and has already released a preliminary third revision to its member companies. '' claimed Al Yanes, PCI-SIG chair and president, at the announcement. 'As well as a further doubling of bandwidth over PCIe 4.0 to a peak of 128GB/s, PCI-SIG claims PCIe 5.0 will offer improvements that will suit '', meaning it's taking aim at both the high-performance market with the promise of boosted network, storage, and accelerator performance and the embedded and low-power market.No formal release date has been offered for PCIe 5.0, but PCI-SIG has indicated it expects to finalise the standard some time in 2019.