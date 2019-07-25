Corsair RM Series RM750 Review

Manufacturer: Corsair



While 750W is overkill for the vast majority of single-GPU systems these days, those with higher-end parts that also want to dabble in overclocking will likely be looking in this region, and even for those with less demanding systems there’s an advantage to going a bit overboard, as it will reduce operating noise and keep your PSU running at closer-to-maximum efficiency.

At £90 for a 750W, 80 Plus Gold-rated, fully modular unit, Corsair’s RM750 (2019) is competitive on value, although it should be noted immediately that UK consumers are (for once) getting a better deal on this bit of kit, as $115 is relatively less enticing stateside. For context, the 650W model of the more premium RMi Series unit is a whopping £30 more here but just $10 more in the US.

The RM750 is 160mm deep, which is standard for the class and will be housed comfortably by most cases. The RM Series refresh for this year has brought with it a colour scheme change, with Corsair moving from gold/black to all-black. The aesthetics are undeniably bland as a result, but that’s less of an issue for a power supply.

The unit is cooled by a 135mm rifle bearing fan. The chassis is large enough to house the superior 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan found in the RMi unit, but this is clearly one way Corsair has chosen to distinguish the two. Pleasingly, a zero-RPM mode is still featured, and the fan stays off until you reach around 300W load – a figure we verified with our own testing.

The fully modular cables all have decent lengths and feature the popular flat styling that’ll make cable routing easier. They seem a bit stiffer than the previous-generation – in the sense of higher quality, not too stiff to work with.

Having dual 4+4-pin EPS/ATX12V connectors ensures compatibility with modern motherboards that are starting to feature these more often (especially X570), and the combination of 10 SATA plugs, four Molex, and six 6+2-pin PCIe connectors makes sense for the capacity. The number of concurrently usable ports has increased from nine to 12 as well, which is good news for those with systems crammed full of drives and accessories.

The RM750 has a single-rail design and can deliver its entire wattage over the 12V line if called upon. Inside, all the important capacitors are rated to 105°C, but Corsair is using a mixture of Japanese and Taiwanese varieties compared to the all-Japanese selection on the older RM Series. A tad disappointing, perhaps, but some better news is that the PSU is rated to deliver its maximum continuous wattage at 50°C ambient – better than the 40°C offered by some.

The main difference between the RM Series and RMi Series is the lack of Corsair iCUE compatibility (previously Corsair Link), so you won’t be able to use software to tinker with and monitor the PSU or its fan. Such features are surplus to many enthusiasts that just want a reliable workhorse, however, hence the RM Series.

Windows Modern Standby certifications means that PCs which can enable the S0 low-power state can wake up more quickly with the PSU. This feature is consistent across other RM supplies in the range.

Ending on a positive before we hit the numbers, the warranty has been upgraded from five years to 10 years on the 2019 version.

