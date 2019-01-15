Iiyama G-Master GB2560HSU-B1 Review

Manufacturer: Iiyama

UK price (as reviewed): £218.99 (inc. VAT)



US price (as reviewed): Currently unavailable



Screen size, resolution, and refresh rate are perhaps the three biggest factors at play when it comes to choosing a new monitor (other than price). You can see this reflected in how many different options each manufacturer has in its catalogue attempting to cater to different user preferences. Iiyama has a particularly large array of products on offer, one of which is the G-Master GB2560HSU-B1, which offers a 24.5” screen with a 1080p resolution. These are both standard affair and the minimum we’d recommend anyone choose, but Iiyama is looking to entice gamers to the party by including a 144Hz maximum refresh rate and FreeSync support.

The plastic-heavy construction is neither an eyesore nor a masterpiece of design, but Iiyama has managed to keep the plastic on the side and top bezels down to such an extent that they’re barely visible, although there is a small in-panel border to be aware of.

The stand comes pre-attached to the display, so assembly is a simple case of securing the base to the stand with three tool-free screws. After this, you have an impressive level of adjustment to play with, as Iiyama offers all four key physical adjustments: You can rotate the monitor 90° into portrait mode, swivel it left and right by 45° each, tilt it back 22° and forwards 5°, and adjust its height through 130mm. Alternatively, you can do away with the stand completely and attach the screen to a wall or desk mount via the VESA 100 mounting points.

As you’d expect with this pricing Iiyama is using a twisted nematic (TN) panel. These typically have worse visual quality and viewing angles than IPS ones but are cheaper and faster, as evidenced by the usual claims of a 1ms response time. Viewing angles tend to be less relevant for primary gaming screens too since you normally only have to worry about a head-on experience. Other claimed specs include a standard 1,000:1 contrast ratio and above average 400cd/m2 peak brightness.

As well as a fast response time, the GB2560HSU-B1 features both a high maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and variable refresh rate technology, specifically FreeSync (no longer an AMD exclusive, remember). Thankfully, the FreeSync range – 40-144Hz – is large enough to allow Low Framerate Compensation to operate, so gamers should experience tear-free gaming regardless of frame rate.

The G-Master GB2560HSU-B1 features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and ditches any form of legacy connector. You also get a two-port USB 2.0 hub. Bundled cables include USB and HDMI but no DisplayPort, and all connectors are down-facing at the back, so accessing the USB ones is hardly convenient.

A pair of 2W speakers provide basic audio capabilities, and more importantly a 3.5mm output is included allowing you to hijack the audio signal from the digital connectors.

You get six buttons along the bottom for menu navigation, and these have fixed functions that are printed on the bottom bezel. We found menu navigation to be generally simple, and all the usual important adjustment options are there, including contrast, brightness, and overdrive. Three gamma options are available – 1.8, 2.2 (default), and 2.6 – and you can change the colour temperature to 9,300K and 7,500K instead of the default 6,500K if you wish. A variety of ‘iStyle’ image modes are also present targetting different game types, or you can program up to three of your own custom modes.



Specifications