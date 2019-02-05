Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro Review

Manufacturer: Deepcool



UK price (as reviewed): £149.99 (inc. VAT)

US price (as reviewed): $114.99 (exc. tax)

The price of all-in-one liquid-coolers seems to be on the rise, largely thanks to elaborate RGB lighting systems being included, adding to manufacturing costs and perceived value. Flagship models are now approaching the £150 mark or more, and Deepcool has hit this very price with its latest non-expandable 240mm radiator unit, courtesy of the Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro.

The design will look familiar if you're a fan of AIO liquid-coolers, as it's essentially the same as the Captain 240EX series with a funky external coolant tube on the pump, which now features addressable RGB lighting. However, the pump spins 100 RPM more at full speed than the older models, yet, according to Deepcool, draws a little less power.



The new radiator sports an attractive end-plate and also has a pressure release valve. These are normally reserved for rigid tubing-equipped DIY liquid-cooling loops to allow internal pressure to be released that could otherwise cause leaks (traditional flexible tubing simply expands to deal with this). It's an interesting inclusion, and Deepcool claims the coolant will now have no reason to leak. It's certainly one way of eliminating leaks caused by high pressure, but we're doubtful that all leaks attributed to AIO liquid-coolers are down to excessive internal pressure entirely. As you can see below, this valve is there in addition to the usual factory fill port.

The fans and pump are all four-pin powered but can hook up to an included PWM hub if you want to run them all off a single header. A further hub deals with the RGB lighting with the three included cables from the fans and pump connecting to this to allow their addressable lighting to be controlled using you motherboard's lighting software (Asus, ASRock, Gigabyte, and MSI's software are all supported), but there's an included push-button controller to cycle between effects and colours too - useful not least of all because of recent security issues with some RGB software.

The pump section is now Threadripper-compatible too and includes all the fittings you need to pair it with any modern Intel or AMD desktop CPU. Installation requires a few more bits than we're used to with the likes of Corsair and NZXT's AIO liquid-coolers, but the large metal brackets do ensure a secure mount and look like they mean business too. It should be easy to install the cooler without removing your motherboard during a cooler upgrade too, thanks to the brackets being installed to the motherboard first and the cooler simply screwing on to these after.



Specifications