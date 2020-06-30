Corsair ICUE LT100 Starter Kit Review

Manufacturer: CORSAIR
UK price: £129.99
US price: $129.99
In today's review, I take a look at the brand-new Corsair iCUE LT100 starter kit. It's part of the iCUE smart lighting ecosystem and features 92 RGB LEDs in total. These extend your setups' RGB lighting from not only your PC and peripherals but now these to these lighting towers too.
It integrates with your media, voice and Corsair iCUE-compatible games as well as synchronising across all of your Corsair devices within your setup, where you can choose current presets or customise entirely. It also has a headset stand attachment included, providing your headset a lovely new home.
Specifications:
Box Contents:
Setting up the LT100 is really simple, pretty much a case of plug in and play. Open up the iCUE software, make sure the firmware update is completed, and then you can customise as much as you want! I really enjoyed the fact that it integrates with the games and media you play just like all the Corsair peripherals within the ecosystem. It gives you a very immersive experience and definitely looks the part if you want all of the RGB aesthetics within your setup.
The headset holder accessory is a nice addition, it's easy to install and definitely gives your headset(s) a stylish-looking home, instead of them just being left on a desk and looking untidy.
I would've really liked a USB pass-through feature included in one of the LT100 bases, as there is on the headset ST100 stand. With these being rather expensive, adding it would've definitely offered more bang for the buck.
Here are my final thoughts:
The Good:
The Not So Good:
