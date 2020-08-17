Razer releases the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition

Left-handed gamers lamented the discontinuation of Razer's Naga gaming mouse back in 2014, but there's good news at last with a comeback in the form of the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition.

As the name suggests, the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition is squarely aimed at lefties but also offers a somewhat MMO-focused design which means plenty of programmable buttons.

When we say plenty, we mean 12 in all alongside the mouse's right side, curved in a way that makes it a perfect fit for your left hand. The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition goes further than that still though with two additional buttons below the scroll wheel, along with the ability to program the scroll wheel's 3 input options itself as well as the left and right-click button. That gives you a grand total of 19 buttons to tweak if you so wish. While you'll probably focus on the main 12 on the side of the device, that's more than enough for most gamers. It seems particularly likely to be useful for MMO gamers who regularly raid and need to set up complex macros.

Of course, none that matters if the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition is a poor excuse for a regular mouse. Luckily, its specs seem pretty competent. It uses Razer's Focus+ optical sensor which means a faster max velocity and sensitivity than the Razer Naga Trinity, generally regarded as Razer's best gaming mouse. Sensitivity is 20,000 CPI with a speed of 650 IPS and acceleration of 60G. It weighs less too coming in at 3.84 ounces.



The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition also benefits from typical Razer features like compatibility with Razer Synapse software, sync compatibility with Razer Chroma RGB products and the ability to work with the Xbox One. It also has an onboard memory capable of storing up to 5 profiles which will save you tweaking programmable buttons over and over again.

The downside to all this? The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition costs more than the likes of the Razer Naga Trinity. At least, for now it does. Recommended retail prices mean that the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition should sell for $89.99 while the Razer Naga Trinity typically sells for less than this (despite a RRP of $99.99). UK prices translate to £99.99 for the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition with the Naga Trinity available at the same price but we suspect the latter will always see more discounts given its more widespread appeal.

Still, it should last MMO players a fair while with Razer mice improving in reliability in recent times, so it could still be good value in the long term.