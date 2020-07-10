Razer releases the DeathAdder V2 Mini and Mouse Grip Tape

Razer has today launched a new member of the DeathAdder family, and it’s the smallest and lightest one yet: the DeathAdder V2 Mini.



Following on from the DeathAdder V2 that was launched at the start of the year, the DeathAdder V2 Mini is designed to ‘meet community demands for a smaller, lightweight version’. Specifically, Razer’s shrink ray (probably what it used?) has shrunk the dimensions by ~10 percent and the weight by almost 25 percent while hanging onto the same right-hand ergonomic design.



As well as the shape, the new 62g rodent adopts the optical mouse switches found in its larger brother and rated for a lifetime of 70 million clicks. Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting is of course present, so too are the 100 percent PTFE feet, and let’s not forget about the amazingly named Speedflex cable (so called because it apparently has greater flexibility than… other cables?).



However, there are other features have been snipped. For example, the 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor from the DeathAdder V2 has been swapped for an 8,500 DPI optical sensor instead (still a lot of DPI), and you also move from eight programmable buttons to six and from five onboard profiles to one.



Thankfully, the price has also been made a bit more Mini. Whereas the DeathAdder V2 retails for £69.99 or $69.99, the DeathAdder V2 Mini is currently listed for £49.99 or $49.99. It’s available to buy now and more information is available on the official website.

Not content with just a mouse launch, Razer has also unveiled Mouse Grip Tape. Priced at £9.99 or $9.99, the tape kits include pieces of pre-cut tape for the main clickers and grip zones. There are five kits to choose from depending on which mouse you have. The tape is 0.5mm thick and sticks with 3M adhesive. For more information head to the official website.