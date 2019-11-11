Razer launches Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse

In the market for a new gaming mouse? Razer has just announced the launch of its Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, offering superior performance over the competition.

The mouse is powered by Razer HyperSpeed, a wireless technology that promises to be 25 percent faster than any other wireless gaming technology. Aimed squarely at hardcore gamers and esports enthusiasts, it's said to offer the lowest click latency out there along with the fastest transmission speed to register swipes and clicks without a moment's pause. There's also improved Adaptive Frequency Hopping, which helps provide lag-free gaming by constantly scanning frequency channels for any interference and switching channels in real-time as necessary.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is equipped with the same Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor as the Razer Viper Ultimate before it meaning 20,000 DPI precision, a 650 IPS maximum speed, and a 50G acceleration. It also offers new functions such as Smart Tracking, which automatically calibrates the sensor across different surfaces, Asymmetric Cut-Off for improving precision by setting an accurate lift-off distance, and Motion Sync, all in a bid to make motion tracking the most accurate you've ever seen.

Indeed, there's a seemingly never-ending bunch of features associated with this mouse such as its ability to store up to five onboard memory profiles, so if you happen to share your beloved gaming mouse with someone, you can both tweak things to your heart's content without immediately losing any settings.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate offers up to 100 hours of continuous use with the Razer Mouse Dock making it simple to charge up while seeing what the current battery status is like. There's the option of playing in wired mode too if you prefer, thanks to the rather snazzily named Razer SpeedFlex Cable.

Not quite overwhelmed with features just yet? There are also a rather lovely 11 programmable buttons including a multi-function pedal where users can switch between game functions or settings with extra speed and ease. As it's a Razer device, there are also 14 RGB lighting zones with each LED capable of being individually programmed, because, well, of course.

Does all this mean that your kill:death ratio will be improved in Overwatch, Fortnite, <insert your favourite FPS here>? Not necessarily, but at least it means it's all down to your slow reactions rather than your mouse letting the side down.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate costs a hefty $149.99/€169.99 on its own or $169.99/€189.99 if you buy the mouse dock alongside it, though this will also be sold separately for $49.99/€59.99. UK pricing looks set to follow the Euro pricing, as the mouse has a £169.99 price listed on the official website.

