Corsair and Elgato extend their range of gaming products

Elgato and its parent company, Corsair, has announced a plethora of new devices at CES 2020 for those keen to improve their gaming experience this year.

The devices include the Elgato 4K60 S+, an external 4K60 HDR10 capture device that's capable of standalone SD card recording, the Elgato Key Light Air, a smaller version of the company's Key Light LED panel, and the K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical gaming keyboard.

It's all part of the firm's bid to 'empower' content creators which sounds more than a little cringeworthy, but could offer some useful additions to your arsenal.

The Elgato 4K60 S+, for instance, promises to be Elgato's most powerful external capture device yet. It has USB 3.0 connectivity for live streaming via a PC, but it also allows you to record footage without the need for a connected computer. That's because of its memory card slot that enables you to record directly to an SD card before later transferring it to a PC at a more convenient time. There's onboard HEVC encoding too so files won't get overwhelmingly vast, plus true zero-lag passthrough means you can display Xbox One X and PS4 Pro games in their original format uninterrupted (in theory).

If you instead choose to stick to recording on a PC, Elgato remains pretty useful when it comes to software. You can use its Flashback Recording tool to record retroactively, as well as easily record microphone audio as a separate track via its Live Commentary feature. Essentially, the 4K60 S+ looks pretty good if you want high quality without knowing a huge amount about becoming the next YouTube sensation.

Elsewhere, there's the Key Light Air for if you need even more lights in your setup and fancy placing what looks a lot like floodlights around your desk. It has 80 OSRAM LEDs and the ability to output 1,400 lumens and a range of warm to cold colour temperatures between 2,900 and 7,000K. We won't judge, honest.

More interestingly is the K95 RGB Platinum XT. It's a refined version of the original K95 RGB Platinum gaming keyboard with dynamic-per-key RGB backlighting, a brushed aluminium frame which Corsair reckons is highly durable, and offers mechanical key switches.

Intriguingly, it also throws in extra buttons for Elgato's Stream Deck software and Corsair iCUE software which is presumably why it's been announced at the same time as the above two devices. The Elgato Stream Deck software means you can program custom streaming commands via the keyboard's macro keys so, hopefully, you can focus more on playing than recording your moments. It's a rather nice looking keyboard to with a cushioned leatherette detachable palm rest to protect your limbs.

It all seems like another part of Corsair's plan to be the 'go to' place for gaming gear, as suggested by its recent acquisition of controller manufacturer, Scuf, and its further steps into gaming chairs.

Expect to pay about £390 for the Elgato 4K60 S+, £130 for the Key Light Air, and £210 for the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT. Nobody said that becoming 'empowered' would be cheap, unfortunately.