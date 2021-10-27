PrimeStation Pulsar fanless workstation PC unveiled

Prime Computer of Switzerland has launched the PrimeStation Pulsar PC. So far, so ordinary, but the Pulsar is one of the most powerful fanless mini-PCs on the market, and is claimed to be 100 per cent climate-neutral. The machine, described as a 'workstation' by the designers, uses its aluminium case as the heatsink, and within this hefty metal lump you will find an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G (65W).





The official product highlights of the PrimeStation Pulsar are as follows:

Versatile thanks to excellent connectivity

Compact and full-featured PC with workstation performance and fanless design

Powerful thanks to the latest 8-core, 16-thread Pro APU processor from AMD

100% climate-neutral thanks to CO2e savings and compensation

Reliable and fail-safe thanks to fanless and mechanics-free design

Sustainable cost reduction thanks to longer product life and lower maintenance and electricity costs

Better cost planning thanks to 5-year warranty

You can check out the full specs of the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G on the official pages provided by AMD, but in brief, it has 8C/16T with a base/boost of 3.8/4.6GHz, and 16MB of L3 cache. Fabricated by TSMC on 7nm FinFET, this 65W APU also boasts eight Radeon Vega GPU cores running at up to 2.0GHz.

Other key specs of the system are its 8, 16, 32 or 64GB of DDR-4 3200 memory options (via two DIMM slots), 1 x NVMe and 1 x 2.5-inch SATA III ports, Intel Wireless AX200 + BT 5.2, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 ports, as well as 3 x USB 3.2 type A, 1 x USB 3.2 type C, 1 x USB 2.0 type A, 1 x Audio USB type C, 3x audio ports.



Beyond the tech specs, the physical presence of the PrimeStation Pulsar fanless workstation is rather pleasing. It has a minimal black finned finish and stands at an unassuming W: 9.1cm, H: 22.5cm, L: 20.3cm. Expect a populated system to weigh in at about 4.3kg.

You can get the above mini-PC workstation for $2,179, according to Fanless Tech. Admittedly, that is quite pricey for a small APU powered system with the kind of limited upgradability a laptop might have, but it might fill your niche. Enthusiasts and DIYers may be better off with the far bulkier fanless solution – The Beast from MonsterLabo - which was in the Bit-Tech news just a couple of days ago.

