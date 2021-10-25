MonsterLabo updates The Beast fanless PC tower case

MonsterLabo has launched an updated version of its signature case, The Beast. bit-tech reported on a quite recent iteration of The Beast, back in March, when it was kitted out with an AMD Ryzen 3800X and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and demonstrated running the demanding Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. With passive cooling only, playing the game at 1440p on an UW display, the weighty system kept the CPU at a stable 75°C, and GPU at a stable 65°C.

Now MonsterLabo has launched an "updated design," which is said to accommodate an extended range of graphics cards, and provides further Indiegogo exclusive customisation options, as well as pre-built machines. Just like the previous version of The Beast, the new model relies on The Heart (actually, now it is The Heart2) for its passive magic. This passive cooling mass takes up about half of the chassis space and is split between a front section and a back, - one looks after the CPU, the other the GPU.

I've checked the specs of The Heart2, and it appears to be the same in terms of subcomponents and cooling capabilities, so am not sure of the changes that earn it the second gen designation. Specs can be found below:

2x giant heatsinks (3 kg each) passively cooling the electronics,

20x 6mm heat pipes, 10x for each chip. Hell yeah, we know, not bad for a PC!

6x copper thermal drains connecting the heatsinks to the 6mm width aluminium front and back panels for enhanced thermal spreading.

I think one of the more recent improvements delivered to The Beast is the collaboration with EKWB on the heatspreaders; for memory, and for GPUs with TDP>220W.

Optimum Tech recently built a system based on the latest version of The Beast, fitting an Intel i9-10900K (for a challenge) running at 89°C at 4.5GHz and 1.13V on all 10 cores, while the RTX 3080 GPU was tweaked in Afterburner to run at a stable sub 80°C under load, with a slight undervolt (with a 150-200Mhz base clock reduction).

To keep the build fully silent, Optimum Tech used a SilverStone NightJar PSU. He also recommends a motherboard with an 'overspecced VRM' section, with decent heatsinks on heat generating components like the VRMs.

One of the new aspects of this Indiegogo campaign is the offering of custom colour finishes. When you opt to back the project, you will be able to select an add-on for a custom colour. "We will take care of the painting," in this crowdfunding exclusive service, says MonsterLabo. Furthermore, it is adding the option of custom logo engraving, in addition to the standard unit number & serial number engravings you will see around the back.



The Beast pre-built models from €2,850



Last but not least, going down the added services route, MonsterLabo has some pre-built options (starting from €2,850), or will even do assembly for you from supplied components with some "fanless optimization," applied by their tech folk.

You can back The Beast and should expect to receive a chassis by Christmas (1 left at the time of writing) for €790. If you miss that, the next batch is targeting an Easter release (shipping April 2022) with 197 remaining. You will also have to wait for Easter until 'The Beast – Brass Edition' ships, I hope it doesn't tarnish.