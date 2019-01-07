Corsair One upgraded with Core i9, RTX hardware

Corsair has taken to the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 (CES 2019) to reveal refreshed models of its Corsair One PC, which now tops out with the Corsair One Pro i180 featuring a 12-core CPU and RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.



The new flagship PC has been developed in conjunction with Intel and targets content creators. The CPU is an Intel Core i9-9920X featuring 12 cores and 24 threads (12C24T), and this is paired with 32GB of quad-channel DDR4. Graphics workloads are handled by a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, while storage needs are met by a 960GB M.2 SSD and 2TB HDD. It sports 2mm-thick aluminium gunmetal panels on its chassis, which comes in with a volume of just 12 litres. This being Corsair, you also get external RGB LED strips compatible with the company’s iCUE software. The internal layout has been redesigned to accommodate the new hardware, with both the CPU and GPU being liquid-cooled and venting out the top. All of this hardware engineering doesn’t come cheap, with the Corsair One Pro i180 listed for a whopping $4,999.99 on Corsair’s website. It’s expected to ship in ‘early’ 2019.



In case $5,000 is a little beyond your budget, Corsair is also launching the Corsair One i160 and Corsair One i140. Both systems carry over the internal redesign from the Pro i180 but are clad in black instead of gunmetal. The i160 has a Core i9-9900K CPU and RTX 2080 Ti GPU while the i140 has a Core i7-9700K and RTX 2080, with liquid-cooling deployed for both the CPU and GPU in both systems. Each one also offers 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, a 480GB M.2 SSD, and 2TB HDD. The i160 is also set for an early 2019 release and currently listed for $3,599.99, while the i140 is available to buy now for $2,999.99.

More information is available on the following official product pages: Corsair One Pro i180, Corsair One i160, Corsair One i140.

