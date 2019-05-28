EVGA shows off monstrous SR-3 Dark motherboard

At Computex 2019, EVGA has displayed its upcoming SR-3 Dark motherboard that caters to LGA 3647 CPUs, while also showing off a new $299 water block built exclusively for its RTX 2080 Ti Kingpin graphics card.

Launching in August for an undisclosed price, the E-ATX SR-3 Dark has an interesting layout in that the CPU socket and DIMMs are rotated 90 degrees. The motherboard also features an integrated water block to help keep things cool, although hooking it up is optional. It’s built to enable some serious overclocking, as evidenced by the vast array of power connectors mounted at right angles, and the I/O panel is suitably well-equipped as well and includes a 10Gb Ethernet port.

EVGA also showed us a new water block designed in-house and manufactured by an undisclosed OEM. It’s built to fit the monstrous RTX 2080 Ti Kingpin card that EVGA manufactures and sells for a whopping £1,900. The water block has the same customisable OLED screen as the original card, and as blocks go it is definitely on the expensive side, with a planned MSRP of $299 when it begins shipping within the next few weeks. Then again, if you already own a £1,900 graphics card that perhaps isn’t going to be a limiting factor.

EVGA also had a bunch of new and upcoming PSUs on display; the one which caught our eye (in part because of the blue fan grill) was the 1000 G7, an 80 Plus Gold-rated unit that will become EVGA’s flagship unit when it launches in July. It’s a single-rail, fully modular design, and as you can see above it’s considerably smaller than you might expect from a 1,000W unit.