Asus reveals its X570 lineup

Asus has used part of its Computex 2019 presence to unveil a host of new X570 motherboards optimised to support the very latest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs announced earlier today.



As ever for Asus, the headline products are the premium ROG Crosshair products, as these have historically represented the best motherboards Asus offers for mainstream AMD desktop platforms. At the top of the stack initially will be the ROG Crosshair VIII Formula, featuring a full ROG Armour cover and a metal backplate to aid with heat dissipation. The massive VRM heatsink supports water-cooling, and the pre-fitted I/O shield includes Asus’ LiveDash OLED display. You also get Intel 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6), a vast array of USB ports, and a four-pin/eight-pin CPU power plug combo.



A surprise announcement came in the form of the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact – the first time an AMD platform has gotten the Impact treatment. The board isn’t mini-ITX as it is with Intel versions, though, with Asus instead opting for the mini-DTX form factor instead, which is slightly taller. Still, if you’re able to use a mini-ITX motherboard with a dual-sot GPU in a horizontal position, your mini-ITX case should already have enough room for this board. It comes with actively cooled heatsinks covering the VRMs and chipset itself, a metal backpalte, and a ROG SO-DIMM.2 module sticks out vertically enabling dual M.2 slots, two four-pin PWM fan headers, and one addressable RGB header.

You can see the Formula and Impact up close in the video above, which includes a brief discussion with Andrew Wu from the ROG team.



Other ROG boards include the ROG Crosshair VIII Hero that’s more geared towards air-cooling and lacks the armour, backplate, and water-cooling ports found on the Formula but is otherwise largely similar.

Below the ROG Crosshair range is the ROG Strix range, with Asus confirming the X570-E Gaming and X570-F Gaming as ATX offerings and the ROG Strix X570-I Gaming as the small form factor choice, this time in true mini-ITX form factor.

Next we have the TUF Gaming X570-Plus, which comes both with and without Wi-Fi. The more basic Prime range, meanwhile, is covered by the Prime X570-Pro and X570-P, and rounding out the selection is the Asus Pro WS X570-ACE, designed for workstation users looking for maximum stability.

While most of the range is expected to be available at the launch of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen (July 7th 2019), the Impact at least is known to be coming about a month later. Pricing was not discussed at the event. If you would like to know more about any of the products here let us know in the comments or on YouTube, as we'll likely be seeing them again at the Asus booth later in the show.

