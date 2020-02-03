ASRock reports a strong year in 2019 financial results

Motherboard and graphics card manufacturer, ASRock, has announced a great year in its financial results for 2019.

The firm reported a 31.6 percent year-over-year boost in revenue with a record-high of $443.16m. That's despite reports of lacklustre motherboard and graphics cards sales in the first half of 2019 that initially made it seem like it'd be a fairly mediocre year for the firm.

Improvements were seen in the third quarter of the year with revenue up over 35 percent at the time to $127m and net earnings up 110 percent to $6.8m. ASRock reckons that was down to higher average selling prices along with more profitable products that targeted servers. Such improvements also meant that the firm's graphics card sales turned profitable in late 2019 and caught up very nicely with the firm suggesting it'll see even better results in 2020.

Such success has been mostly attributed to the AMD Ryzen family of processors and the strong demand for such chips from consumers. As well as this, ASRock has been working hard at expanding its influence in the US and European markets having previously focused on Asia alone.

With a change of strategy, the expansions seems to be doing well according to ASRock with the firm keen to embrace this new strategy throughout the coming year. Sources close to ASRock have already suggested that it's expecting a boost form the "ever-increasing market shares" via AMD's 7nm processors in 2020, according to a report from DigiTimes.

In recent weeks, ASRock's forthcoming Z490 motherboard lineup has been revealed via its Polychrome Sync utility which gave some insight into what future models are coming. There's also been an announcement regarding a Mini-ITX motherboard for AMD Ryzen 2000 and 3000 series processors - the X570D4I-2T, and at CES, ASRock unveiled the Jupiter A320 mini PC to demonstrate it's not slowing down there either.

If such momentum is anything to go by, we can see why ASRock is aiming to build on 2019's success as rapidly as possible. It's already regarded as the world's third largest motherboard brand and presumably wants to be even more successful than that. Going all in with AMD certainly seems to be benefiting it when it comes to attracting enthusiast as well as mainstream markets.