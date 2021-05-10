Kingston launches HyperX Predator DDR4 5300 memory kits

Kingston has launched some new high-end, high-speed DDR4 memory kits into its HyperX Predator DDR4 range. All the offerings are 16GB (2x 8GB) kits, and at the top of the pile is our headlining HyperX Predator DDR4 5300 memory kit. It has CL20 timings, runs at 1.6V, and will cost you US$1,249, which is a hefty premium on other (high speed) memory kits, even those announced today.

Below you can see the specs of all the new kits launched today. These Predator modules look just like the rest of the series that is out there, and that has been breaking world records over recent months. You have a simple but stylish black aluminium heatspreader with silver/white HyperX Predator branding atop of a black PCB.

Kingston / HyperX engineers have been focussed upon "improving high-speed yields to get faster products in the hands of our customers and push previously unattainable performance records," noted Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX, in a press release last month, celebrating a new OC world record of DDR4 7200. This month with the launch of the new HyperX Predator DDR4 5300 memory kits, Ernt said that she was excited to bring out new high-end products delivering "faster speeds, high performance with maximum reliability," to gamers. For reference, the recent world records were achieved using single HyperX Predator DDR4 4600 8GB modules.



Remember, the headline speeds of these high-performance memory kits are only available with carefully selected premium PC system components (CPU, motherboard, and PSU are all important). All the new kits have been thoroughly tested and verified in the factory to run at the listed speed for XMP Profile 1. As a backup, a 2nd XMP profile at a slower clock speed is included so you can still achieve great performance if your system cannot handle the highest speed XMP profile.

The new high-end 16GB memory kits are said to be available from today direct and through HyperX's network of retail and e-tail outlets. Please check the HyperX memory homepage for your region if you are interested.

