G.SKILL announces 256GB low-latency memory kit

More is more, if G.SKILL's plan is anything to go by, having just announced its 256GB memory kit.

The DDR-4 3600 Trident-Z Neo Memory Kit is a high capacity and low-latency memory kit that's probably going to be overkill for many. It's specifically targeted at those lucky individuals who possess a Threadripper 3990X processor, as well as business needs and creators.

The 256GB RAM kit comprises of 8 32GB modules which still manage to provide great specs on paper than their size suggest. Typically, the bigger the modules, the lower the specifications get, but that's not the case here. The kit runs at 3600MHz as mentioned with 16-20-20 CL timings. Bear in mind, you'll need 1.35V at your disposal to make this possible. Also, G.SKILL tested these timings with a Threadripper 3990X because, like we said, this is a kit made with the high-end processor in mind. Motherboard wise, G.SKILL validated the speeds with the Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard.

The thinking is that this memory kit is best for those that need a powerful workstation for heavy content creation workloads such as video editing, data crunching or complex graphics design. It's part of G.SKILL's continuing bid to offer high end memory kits with low-latency at the forefront of the design.

We're mostly fascinated by the idea of having more RAM at your disposal than most laptops have for storage space.

Looks wise, the memory kit has that typical high-end feeling to them with a colourful exterior backed up by some more subtle steel and black appearances. Not that this is probably your first concern when building a super high-end system.

There's no word yet on a concrete release date but G.SKILL has suggested that this memory kit will be released at some point during the second quarter of 2020. Prices? Again, nothing has been announced but it's fair to say that this is going to be an extraordinarily expensive piece of kit. Still, if you already have a Threadripper 3990X available to you, you want to make sure it has all the best components to go alongside it.