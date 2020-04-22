Razer announces 'world's fastest' gaming ultrabook

Razer has announced its new Razer Blade Stealth 13, suggesting it's the world's fastest 13-inch gaming Ultrabook.

In a confident statement, Senior Vice President of Razer's Systems Business Unit, Brad Wildes, explained, 'the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is the world's most powerful Ultrabook and we just made it better.' He may have a point.

The system sports a faster 25W variant of the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor than seen before, 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, 512GB SSD, and offers an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory and 1,024 CUDA cores. Razer reckons it offers an up to 80 percent increase in performance over the GeForce GTX 1050 which we're guessing is going to depend massively on what game you're playing as well as how high you bump up settings and so forth.

The Intel Core i7-1065G7H CPU provides clock speeds of up to 3.9 GHz when in boost mode with the tweaked 25W variant meaning it can sustain longer boost clock speeds than the usual CPU.

There's also the not so minor matter of the 13.3-inch display which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz which you don't always see on a laptop. The 1920x1080p resolution and matte coating to reduce glare should make it a rather attractive proposition to many. Oh, and there's an option to upgrade to a 4K touch display too if that sounds more appealing.

Port wise, the Blade Stealth 13 throws in a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port which Razer is quick to point out pairs nicely with a Razer Core X eGPU if you want even more oomph (for a price). There's also a new and shinier keyboard with a full-sized right shift key and half-height directional keys, along with Razer Chroma RGB backlighting.

No word on the battery life. We're guessing this is a portable beast but one that still needs you to remember to pack a charger any time you actually want to play a game on the move.

Still, despite all that power, the Blade Stealth 13 sticks to its compact roots. It measures 60 x 11.9 x 8.27 and weighs just over 3lb. Not too shabby at all.

Predictably then, this isn't a cheap laptop by any means. Prices start at $1,799 USD/€1,999. The Blade Stealth 13 is available now in the US with European units coming soon.