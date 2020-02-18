Nvidia launches Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter competition

Yesterday, Nvidia and the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account enjoyed themselves teasing that something big was coming and that thing was a special GeForce RTX 2080 Ti "Cyberpunk 2077 Edition".

The card is available in highly limited numbers of only 200 units with 77 of them being offered in a sweepstakes competition on Twitter. Get it? 200? 77? Almost like Cyberpunk 2077 but without having to come up with a mysteriously named GeForce RTX 2077 graphics card.

The card is incredibly yellow looking, much like the colour palette that CD Projekt is pursuing with the game's marketing materials, with the shroud made from AL5052 aluminium - an alloy enriched with chromium and magnesium. It's certainly eye catching and we reckon rather beautiful for a graphics card. Of course, underneath the stylish exterior is an RTX 2080 Ti so it's not like this is impossible for you to get elsewhere. You just can't enjoy those memorable yellow looks.

It's all part of a marketing drive to remind us all that Cyberpunk 2077 offers ray tracing and you need an Nvidia card to see it, and to get the best from the game.

In the past, Nvidia made a special edition card in the form of the Star Wars Titan XP so this is far from unprecedented, but it's nice to see, and a smart move for all.

To try your luck with winning one of the Cyberpunk 2077 cards, you need to follow a few simple steps on its social media platforms. Here they are conveniently laid out:

Head to our GeForce Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages, and retweet, like or comment on our #RTXOn sweepstakes posts

Reply to the post you chose by following the prompt and saying something positive about a fellow gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply

Be on the lookout for additional similar posts. Enter the same way, and as often as you like.

The sweepstakes runs until February 28th.

Interestingly, while only 77 of the 200 cards are up for grabs, no word has been said on what will happen with the other 123 cards. There were rumours flying around that at least some of them would be sold, but it seems more likely they'd be handed out to influencers, YouTubers, and other VIPs in the industry.

Wherever they go, this is all a clever bit of marketing for an already much-anticipated game. Still, it's a pretty looking card, isn't it?