Nvidia driver hotfix quashes CPU load bug

Nvidia has followed the release of its latest Game Ready Driver bundle, 430.39 with a hotfix to bring it to version 430.53, after users reported a bug which caused unnecessary CPU activity.

Released to add optimisations for beat-'em-up Mortal Kombat 11, support for the GeForce GTX 16-series mobile GPU family, and to add compatibility with newly-validated G-Sync Compatible monitors, Nvidia's Game Ready Driver 430.39 release brought with it an annoying glitch: a performance- and battery-draining bug which caused the NVDisplay.Container.exe process to use a chunk of CPU while the system is otherwise idle.

With the release of the GeForce Hotfix Driver 430.53 late last night, Nvidia has confirmed both the existence of the bug and that it has found a fix: Installing the hotfix will bring all the advantages of the Game Ready Driver 430.39 release but without NVDisplay.Container.exe causing any issues in the background.

The hotfix also pulls along a few additional bug fixes and improvements which didn't make the cut-off for the proper Game Ready Driver release: A bug which caused flickering when the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark was launched has been fixed, a crash in driving title BeamNG has been resolved, a multi-GPU SLI bug causing Shadow of the Tomb Raider to freeze on launch has been squashed, and a further issue where videos played back on a secondary monitor cause the primary monitor to flicker has also been sorted.

The driver releases, for Windows 10 64-bit in standard and DCH variants, plus Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 64-bit, can be found on the Nvidia website.