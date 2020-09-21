Gigabyte suggests GeForce RTX 3080 20GB cards are on the way

A promotion by Gigabyte appears to have leaked the existence of GeForce RTX 3080 20GB graphics cards - something that many suggest will bridge the gap between the RTX 3080 10GB and RTX 3090 for those with a bit more room in their budget.

As originally spotted by Videocardz, the news came via a Gigabyte website that's meant to be for redeeming the RTX 30-series Watch Dogs Legion + GeForce Now bundle. It lists all the eligible graphics cards for the offer and includes a number of graphics cards we haven't heard about before.

The list includes a GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB of memory, and the aforementioned RTX 3080 20GB variant. There's also confirmation of a RTX 3070S with 16GB of memory too. We're guessing the S stands for a Super variant but obviously, there's no guarantee just yet.

There's no confirmation from Nvidia yet of these cards but they all make logical sense. A RTX 3060 variant is expected to fill the more budget-friendly gap in the RTX 30-series lineup. Also, there's definitely a need for a graphics card between the RTX 3080 10GB and the RTX 3090 given the price difference between those two. It'd provide more choices for those keen to go high-end but not quite able to stretch to the RTX 3090 right now.



Videocardz reckons that the GeForce RTX 3080 20GB won't have a higher core count than the 10GB model but extra memory is sure to be a huge help.

On the lower-end of the scale (although far from low-end), news of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/Super cards is positive if expected. Again, Videocardz believes that the RTX 3060 will offer 8GB memory following general logical speculation.

Notably, the Watch Dogs Legion + GeForce Now bundle terms and conditions suggest that the offer lasts until 29th October so, presumably, such cards will be released well before then.

Hopefully we'll have more concrete news fairly soon so that consumers can figure out where they want to put their money.

