EK and Asus team up to make liquid-cooling the GeForce RTX 30 series easier

EK and Asus has teamed up to offer up three GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards with a pre-installed full-cover EK water block for added convenience.

Coincidentally known as the Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3070, Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3080 and Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, the cards will be available from mid-November with the Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 variant arriving at the end of the month.

The Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 Series have been built using Auto-Extreme technology to solder components to the PCB with "extreme precision" with all cards featuring an aluminium backplate in a bid to prevent PCB flex with a single-slot mounting bracket made with 304 stainless steel for better corrosion resistance. The water block mounting is dealt with by Asus during the manufacturing process so it's ready right out of the box.

The water block itself uses the non-intrusive EK Classic design with D-RGB Aura Sync ready LEDs so it'll look good within your liquid-cooled set up. The base of the block is CNC-machined out of what EK refers to as the "purest electrolytic copper sourced from Europe" which is then nickel plated to preserve it from oxidation while still looking good. Also, as expected, the water block is made with this series of graphics cards in mind.

Asus and EK reckons it's ideal for customers who don't want to have to worry about voiding their GPU warranty or having issues with installation. Basically, it takes most of the effort out of the process for you.

Alternatively, if you want to get a bit more hands-on, you can choose to pick up EK's Black Nickel Edition EK Classic Liquid cooling kit, pivoted specifically at those trying custom loop liquid cooling for the first time. The kits are expansion ready for the Asus/EK collaboration and will be available in four variants - the S240, S360, P240 and P360, all aimed at SFF mITX builds and high-performing ATX-sized setups. The kits come with all you need to assemble your first custom loop including building tools like a tube cutter, foldable filling bottle, and Allen key.

Whichever you choose, this could be a good way of making liquid-cooling more accessible to those keen to try it out with minimal risk.