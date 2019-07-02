Asus launches graphics card trade-in programme

Asus has announced a trade-up offer giving those looking to upgrade to selected Asus-branded Nvidia GTX or RTX graphics cards cash back for their old hardware - even if it's a third-party board.

Designed to boost sales of newer-generation Asus graphics cards, the Asus Trade Up programme launched this week and runs through to the end of August. Those purchasing a qualifying graphics card - ranging from Nvidia GTX 1650s to Nvidia RTX 2080 Tis under Asus sub-brands including TUF Gaming and ROG Strix - can receive up to £270 back for their old graphics card, so long as it's on a list of accepted products.

Interestingly, Asus' list isn't limited to its own parts: While you have to buy an Asus card to qualify for the trade-in offer, the card you're trading in can be from any manufacturer - though only selected models are accepted. These range from the Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 to the GTX 1080 Ti - and, interestingly, a pair of AMD cards, the Radeon RX 480 and Radeon RX 580.

How much you receive will, of course, depend on both the card you're trading in and the card you're purchasing: Buying a top-end GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and sending Asus your GeForce GTX 1080 Ti will get you the headline £270 cashback, but those buying a GTX 1650 and trading in a GTX 650 will get just £35 for their offering. In some cases, the cashback on offer is higher than the cash price offered by specialist trade-in outlets like CEX; in other cases, lower.

There are, naturally, rules to the offer: The new card has to be purchased from an approved retailer - ADMI, Aria, Box, CCL Computers, DSG Retail, Ebuyer, Overclockers UK, Falcon Computers, Novatech, Scan, Littlewoods, and Very - between the 1st of July and the 31st of August; the claim has to be made within 30 days of purchase; and the old graphics card has to be posted to Asus within 45 days. Providing you adhere to all these deadlines, the cashback is sent via bank transfer within 30 days of the submitted card being tested and accepted.

Full details of the offer can be found on the official website.