AMD showcases FreeSync 2 HDR with Oasis demo

AMD has released an application designed to demonstrate the capabilities of its FreeSync 2 variable refresh rate (VRR) technology with high dynamic range (HDR) support: Oasis.

AMD's FreeSync was first announced back in January 2014 as an answer to rival Nvidia's proprietary G-Sync offering. Today, FreeSync 2 offers variable refresh rates, low framerate compensation (LFC), and high dynamic range (HDR) support - the latter being something AMD is so keen to promote that it is rebranding it to AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR Technology.

To help with said promotion, the company has released a tech demo dubbed Oasis. 'Being an evangelist for HDR is tricky, just like VR or FreeSync. You can talk about it for hours, show simulated pictures and videos, but they aren’t quite as effective as sitting down in front of two monitors where you can see and experience the real difference,' explains AMD's Stella Lee. 'Once you see it, you believe it, and you won’t want to go back.

'We’ve been working on a showpiece to show you that difference with and without FreeSync and between HDR and SDR. The demo is built in Unreal Engine 4 and supports HDR10, as well as FreeSync 2 HDR transport protocols. We hope that once you experience the demo live at a store, you’ll be convinced to get on the AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR Technology train and never look back.'

AMD's focus for the demo is primarily in-store use, where it can be run on a loop to showcase its own Radeon graphics and partners' FreeSync 2-enabled monitors. As a result, it hasn't yet made the files available for public download - though there's little reason to expect it wouldn't do so in the near future. In the meantime, more information is available from the announcement and the video demo embedded above.