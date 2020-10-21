AMD Radeon RX 6000 series details are leaked ahead of launch

With only a week to go until the official launch, rumours surrounding what to expect from the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series are heating up.

VideoCardz has tracked down some key details about different cards within the AMD Radeon 6000 RX 6000 series and it's looking highly promising. Based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture, the cards will be the company's first DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics cards with the 7nm Navi 21 chip powering the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6800. The Navi 22 chip will be doing all the hard work for the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700.

VideoCardz believes that the Radeon RX 6900 XT will feature 80 compute units working out to 5,120 Stream Processors. It's also expected to feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus with a 2,040MHz game clock and 2,330MHz boost clock.

Alongside that, the RX 6800 XT will feature 72 compute units meaning 4,608 Stream Processors, as well as 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Expect a game clock of 2,015MHz and a boost clock of just under 2,2250MHz.

Then there's the Radeon RX 6800 which is expected to have 64 compute units, working out at 4,096 Stream Processors. Again, it'll have 16GB of GDDR6 memory but the clocks are anticipated to be lower coming in at 1,815MHz game clock and 2,105MHz boost clock.

The Navi 22 based GPUs, the Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 aren't expected to launch until January. Details are rather more sparse so far with the 6700 XT expected to be full Navi 22 with 40 compute units, working out at 2,560 Stream Processors, with 12GB of GDDR6 memory expected. The only information VideoCardz has gleaned about the Radeon RX 6700 is that it's likely to have a 192-bit memory bus much like the RX 6700 XT.

Via Igor's Lab recently, we'd already learned that the Navi 21 XT graphics cards are a power hungry bunch with a breakdown of 235 Watts for the GPU alone, 20 Watts for the memory, 35 Watts for voltage regulation, 15 Watts for fans, and 15 Watts for the PCB and other things. Working out at 320 Watts in all, it's expected that custom OC AIB cards will be boosted to 355 Watts. At least now we know precisely why the GPUs are looking likely to be so power hungry.

Expect confirmation of all this next week when the cards are officially launched.