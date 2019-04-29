AMD releases Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon VII Gold Editions

In anticipation of May 1st 2019, AMD’s official 50th birthday, the company has today unveiled ‘Gold Edition’ variants of its Ryzen 7 2700X CPU and Radeon VII graphics card as part of a wider ‘AMD50’ marketing strategy.



Before you get excited, neither product differs in terms of specifications or performance from the regular, non-Gold variants (unlike the overclocked Intel Core i7-8086K from last year). Instead, the differences come down to cosmetics, packaging, and bundles. The eight-core/16-thread (8c16t) Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition CPU bears the signature of Dr. Lisa Su, AMD’s CEO, printed on the processor cover and comes with gold-coloured AMD50 packaging.



The Radeon VII Gold Edition, meanwhile, features a new red shroud and its own gold-coloured AMD50 packaging. Those who purchase either product can also claim an AMD50 Tribute T-Shirt (redeemable via coupon code in eligible countries) and will receive a Dr. Lisa Su-autographed sticker.

Both products are available for a limited time, with pricing set at MSRPs $329 and $699 excluding taxes (roughly £306 and £649 including 20 percent VAT). The CPU will be sold at regular retailers and etailers, while the GPU will need to be purchased from either AMD.com or JD.com.



Both products also qualify customers for the new AMD50 Game Bundle, which gets you codes for PC editions of World War Z and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Gold Edition, which includes ‘a Year 1 Season Pass providing one-week early access to all Year 1 Episodes, eight classified assignments and assignment rewards (backpack trophies), instant unlock of three new specialisations as they release, an agent ward outfit, scout emote, and additional bounties and projects, as well as an exclusive AMD50 in-game armband.’ That said, you don’t need to purchase a Gold Edition product to qualify for this, as it is also being tied to the following CPUs and GPUs: Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 7 2700, Ryzen 5 2600X, Ryzen 5 2600, Ryzen 5 2400G, Radeon VII, RX Vega 64, RX Vega 56, RX 590, RX 580, and RX 570.



Lastly, retailers and etailers worldwide will be participating in AMD50 by offering special deals on select AMD products during the promotional period, which starts today and ends June 8th, 2019.



‘For a half century, AMD pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in high-performance computing to create new experiences and possibilities for hundreds of millions of people,’ says John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD. ‘We celebrate this moment with our fans around the world who inspire us to push forward in that spirit for another fifty years to 2069 and beyond.’



More information about AMD50 and the associated products is available from the official website.