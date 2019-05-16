AMD locks Zen 2, Navi launches down to Q3 2019

AMD chief executive Dr. Lisa Su has confirmed that the company's next-generation Zen 2-based Ryzen and Epyc processors, along with its Navi graphics processor architecture, won't be hitting shop shelves until the third quarter of the year.

After a dismal six years with the Bulldozer and successor architectures, the launch of the Zen architecture was a turning point for AMD. Its successor, Zen+, offered a range of tweaks, but it's the upcoming Zen 2 that promises to have the biggest impact. At the same time, the company is working to claw back market share in the gaming and professional visualisation sectors from rival Nvidia with Navi, claimed by the company to be an all-new graphics architecture built on a 7nm process.

With these new products around the corner, though, the company is suffering from a significant revenue drop - likely attributable, in part at least, to the Osborne Effect: the announcement of an impending improved product slowing sales of existing products, named for the Osborne Computer Corporation which was bankrupted by exactly that issue.

During an investor conference, AMD chief executive Dr. Lisa Su finally put a firm date - or, at least, date window - on the launch of Zen 2 and Navi: Both products, she told attendees, will be available in the third quarter of the year. For Zen 2, that includes both consumer-oriented Ryzen and high-end workstation and server Epyc parts.

Announcing Q3 availability across the board ties AMD down to a three-month window: The third quarter of 2019 begins in July and ends in September, though Dr. Su did not say whether the products would launch towards the beginning or the end of the quarter nor in what volume the parts will ship during that window.

AMD has still not offered formal specifications for its impending launches, though as-yet unconfirmed leaks have suggested anything between a 13 and 29 percent instructions per clock (IPC) boost and a 16-core 32-thread (16C32T) variant for the Ryzen 3000 series product line.