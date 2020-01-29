NZXT announces the Kraken X-3 and Z-3 series of liquid coolers

NZXT has announced its latest RGB liquid coolers: the Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 series, and they look rather special (and expensive).

Based on Asetek's pumps, they promise to provide superior cooling with whisper quiet operations. On top of that, they offer plenty of customisation options so your system should stand out from the crowd. That's down to NZXT's proprietary software which offers plenty of ways to make your cooler shine amongst the rest of your case.

The Kraken X-3 series is available in 240mm, 280mm and 360mm radiator models, with the Kraken Z-3 available in 280mm and 360mm. As mentioned, they each use Asetek's pump which provides an operational range from 500 to 2,000 RPM. Despite that, they're pretty quiet, generating a mere 21 dBA to 36 dBA of noise.

The two cooler series have a key difference or two up their sleeves. The Kraken X-3 comes with a 10% bigger LED ring, while the Z-3 has a 2.36 inch LCD screen that you can customise however you want. You can choose to display useful information such as temperature readouts (although these are software-based rather than hardware) or you can always choose to show off a favourite picture as it has GIF support. It's up to you and your current mood. Understandably then, the Z-3 is a fair bit more expensive than the X-3.

The thinking behind it is reputedly because the CPU cooler is the "centrepiece for every PC build" according to founder and CEO of NZXT, Johnny Hou. "We took great lengths to ensure that the newest generation of Kraken is the most visually appealing and highest performing AIO ever. The possibilities for customisation with the Kraken Z are endless and I cannot wait to see what the community does with this potential," he explained.

All the coolers use rubber tubing which have a nylon mesh sleeve. The pump can also be rotated in 90 degree increments so you can install them in any direction. You can even adjust the NZXT logo so it rotates with it, if that appeals. There's also an NZXT RGB channel built-in so you can easily add on other NZXT RGB products if you're keen to extend the look.

Compatible with all modern CPUs, the Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 will launch in Europe in February. The prices vary depending on what size you go for. The cheapest one, the X-53 at 240mm, costs $130 while the mighty Z-73 with its 360mm size weighs in at a similarly mighty $280. We wouldn't blame you if you winced at the price.