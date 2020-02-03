EKWB announces EK-AIO series of coolers

EKWB has announced a new group of all-in-one coolers, the EK-AIO series.

Aimed at a more mainstream audience than its previous offerings, the liquid coolers require no assembly or maintenance. They comprise of 3 different models: the EK-AIO 120 D-RGB, EK-AIO 240 D-RGB, and EK-AIO 360 D-RGB. Simply put, the numbers and letters represent different sizes of radiators, and all of these have RGB lighting if that's what you fancy implementing.

Each cooler uses a water block that features an SPC-style pump along with a copper cold plate, which EKWB reckons means will ensure smooth and quiet operation, while still remaining highly durable. The cover of the pump unit also acts as a light disperser for the aforementioned D-RGB LEDs. The 28mm thick aluminium radiator provides 12 channels for theoretically highly efficient cooling.

The EK-AIO 120 D-RGB is aimed at small form factor PCs that have limited space, offering a single fan. It's compatible with any mainstream processor on the market, providing you don't plan on overclocking it, that is.

Alternatively, the EK-AIO 240 D-RGB is a dual fan device with a 240mm radiator so it's good to go for any standard case sizes. It's also capable of being used with a processor that's been overclocked somewhat, depending on if you want things to be super quiet or powerful.

Predictably then, the EK-AIO 360 D-RGB is the heavy duty option. It's a triple fan device that requires an ATX sized case, but provides you with plenty of room for overclocking if that's what most appeals.

In all cases, the fans (or fan for the 120mm variety) are Vardar addressable D-RGB, providing 7 blades that have been reputedly optimised for high-pressure operation while still aiming to be quiet. Under the motor hub is a series of 9 D-RGB LEDs so they light up beautifully too, even in broad daylight. That's the hope, at least.

The EK-AIO series won't be shipped until the end of the month - 28th February to be exact. The recommended retail price will be €75 for the 120 version, €125 for the 240 size, and €150 for the 360. They're all currently available to pre-order from EKWB directly.