The Corsair 4000D case has been spotted via an Amazon listing

A briefly listed Amazon entry has shown that Corsair will soon be releasing the 4000D chassis, aimed at mid-range gaming desktops, and it looks rather nice and convenient.

The case has been previously spotted in Japan and an Amazon.com listing suggests that it should be on its way to western shores quite soon. That link has since been removed and Corsair hasn't yet announced anything formally, but it didn't stop various sources including Guru3D from gleaning some key information. That includes things like the price ($79) as well as some useful spec details.

The case will allow the use of ATX motherboards and offers plenty of room for expansion cards - seven in all. The graphics card can be mounted vertically and there's sufficient flexibility for an air or liquid-based cooling system. It's expected that cooling radiators up to 360mm will be usable here, and that the Corsair 4000D will come with two 120mm AirGuide fans. The fans offer anti-vortex vanes that Corsair reckons will enhance cooling. There should be plenty of room for up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans along with a radiator up to 360mm in the front and 280mm in the roof, depending on the height of the RAM you use.

Continuing the focus on good cooling and airflow, Corsair also looks to be using its supposedly innovative RapidRoute cable management system. It's meant to make it simple and fast to route all major cables through a single channel with 25mm available behind the motherboard for all the cables. It does this with velcro-based static cable ties and an indentation in the motherboard tray for easy positioning.



A front I/O panel offers a USB 3.1 Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, and a combined audio/mic jack. A little stingy, admittedly. Still, it all comes together to look like a fairly clean and straightforward case that should provide the appropriate capabilities to look rather neat.

According to the Amazon listing, the Corsair 4000D will be available in four different variants including all-black, white and grey, and a mix of each of those for the remaining two choices. It also mentions a release date - 15th September.