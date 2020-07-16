Jonsbo A4 ITX case comes to market

Jonsbo has released a new mini-ITX chassis for small form factor enthusiasts: the A4 ITX.



Available in black, grey, or silver, the external panels of the A4 ITX are all hewn from an aluminium magnesium alloy, and these are joined by steel internals and tinted tempered glass side panels on both sides. The roof and sides are all pull-to-release too, ensuring a screw-free exterior, and Jonsbo has also treated the aluminium alloy to a sandblasted finish and CNC-polished the edges.



The case is 169mm wide, 273mm tall, and 340mm deep (roughly 15.6 litre volume, Jonsbo says), and inside those fairly cramped dimensions Jonsbo has compiled a dual-chamber layout. The vertical motherboard tray effectively divides the case in two; the motherboard, cooler, and RAM are visible through one side window while the graphics card takes centre stage when looking through the other. A riser cable is of course supplied to support this non-standard layout.

CPU coolers up to 71mm tall can be fitted, while dual-slot GPUs can extend all the way to 325mm long (also 142mm tall and 59mm thick). The A4 ITX supports both SFX and SFX-L PSUs, and two 2.5” drives are supported along with one 3.5”.



The case adopts a chimney style cooling arrangement, and although it ships with zero fans of its own, users can install two 120mm fans in the base (or one if there’s a 3.5” drive in place), and two in the roof. The latter can also house 240mm radiators and is thus primed for basic all-in-one coolers. Both the bottom and the roof have removable dust filters included.

Weighing in at 5.6kg, the A4 ITX has a minimalist front panel with a single power button, one USB 3.0 Type-A port and a full-speed USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port as well. The case also comes with two 2.5” acrylic display pieces, one or both of which can remain in place depending on how many SSDs are installed. One of these is particularly nifty, effectively doubling up as the accessory/screw box. Instead of being inside a box, the screws are screwed directly into little labelled holes – very neat.



The Jonsbo A4 ITX is available now and priced at £129.95 including VAT here in the UK. More information is available on the official website.