In Win shows off “cases” and cases at Computex 2019

In Win has done its usual thing at Computex and lined its stand with all manner of chassis, some of which are designed as little more than showstoppers/attention-grabbers for the event itself and some of which are to be taken much more seriously.

The In Win Signature Series is well known as probably the whackiest and most outlandish in terms of unique design and high price, with previous entries including the robotic Winbot and last year’s Z-Tower hewn from twisted aluminium. It’s a family known for taking case design to one extreme or another, and this year In Win was showing off the ‘Yong’, the ninth generation Signature case. Set to cost around $4,000, it’s made out of ABS plastic using what can only be rather large 3D printers. Taking cue from genetic biology, each design is of the open frame “case” is at least semi-unique. If nothing else, it’s cool that In Win is still happy to throw resources at producing these sorts of things, and it’ll be interesting to see what 2020 brings.

Next up is the ‘Alice’ concept case based on Alice in Wanderland. Again, it’s one of those things designed to draw in crowds more than anything, but it could still reach production. The core frame is actually made of plastic, and In Win is then wrapping it in fabric “panels” (traditional case terminology is only going to take us so far here!). There’s the potential for user-customisation should it come to market, but it’s very much prototype at the moment.

A refreshed version of the 309 was also on show (see more in the video above), bringing with it an upgraded/brighter front LED display. It will include three of In Win’s Ego RGB fans. In Win is looking at a Q3 launch on this one and estimates a retail price of $299.



We also saw the In Win 905, which was first shown at CES 2019. This one should be out fairly soon with a retail price of around $249. As usual for the 900 series it has a brushed aluminium shell with rounded corners and a tempered glass side panel, but In Win has also worked on increasing ventilation for this model and appears to have done a good job – we’re keen to get one in for review. It also incorporates an RGB light bar into the front, and a different version will swap this out to an OLED display.