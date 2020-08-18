Deepcool launches high airflow CL500 case

DeepCool has launched its CL500 case - a new high airflow mid-tower ATX case that the company hopes will "balance form and function".

The case features a large mesh top along with front panels that hope to deliver "generous" airflow where it counts. There's support for up to six 120mm cooling fans or a number of liquid cooling radiators if you prefer. It supports up to 360mm AIO radiators if need be. While vents and mesh seem to be everything to this case at first glance, the CL500 also throws in a full-length tempered glass side panel for when you want to be able to see your components do their thing.

Both the left and right side panels are attached magnetically meaning it's a touch easier for tinkerers and builders to access components and change cables around as and when needed. The top panel is similarly convenient with a one-touch button release meaning you can easily access it to install new fans.

Other additions include a pre-installed PWM fan hub on the chassis for organising fans, as well as a built-in adjustable GPU stand. A front I/O panel also features three USB ports including one for USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C. Cable management should be reasonably simple courtesy of velcro straps, rubber grommets and added clearance. Don't count on any removable dust filters here though, with the focus squarely on a mesh filter that should reduce dust from entering the case.

The CL500 has a net weight of about 8.4KG with room for seven expansion slots, two 3.5" drive bays and two 2.5" drive bays. It should be good for most general purposes but especially for anyone who's concerned about having sufficient airflow. We particularly like the professional appearance it offers looking really rather classy and with the option to go a bit nuts with the lights via the side panel if you fancy it.

The case is available now priced at £79.99. Only one 120mm rear fan is included at this price but you can also buy the case from Scan for £99.99 which includes a three pack of Deepcool's CF120 Plus RGB fans to get you started.