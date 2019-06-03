Antec reveals Striker and P82 cases, Katana RGB DDR4

Case manufacturer Antec has shown off a new mini-ITX open air chassis, a new mid-tower with a focus on showing off hardware, and a new RGB DDR4 memory kit at Computex 2019.

The Antec Striker is expected to arrive in Q3 for about $150, although that isn’t finalised yet. It’s an open-air mini-ITX chassis that has a heavy presence of tempered glass and plenty of aluminium. Dual 2.5” drives are supported as are both SFX and ATX PSUs, and the front panel has a pair of USB 3.0 Type-A ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C. Perhaps most striking is the front-mounted GPU that’s achieved with a supplied riser cable.

The Antec P82 is a mid-tower case with E-ATX motherboard support. Antec has also shunted the PSU and drive cages to the top of the case, and the tempered glass side panel is hinged. The right side panel and underside act as the primary ventilation areas while the front panel is solid. On the sibling case, the P82 Crystal, this front panel is made of tempered glass. Vertical GPUs are supported, but we’re not sure whether this one has a supplied cable – we suspect not.

Antec also showed off a prototype “case”, the GTR, inspired by the look of car engines. It’s hewn from aluminium and steel and features CNC-cut segments. We’ll let the pictures do the talking on this one.

Lastly, we also saw a new memory kit from Antec. Known as Antec Katana DDR4, it comes as a 16GB (2 x 8GB) kit running at 3,600MHz with 18-20-20-44 timings. It has an aluminium heatspreader and an addressable RGB lighting bar on top.