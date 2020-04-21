Microsoft announces Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X

Microsoft has revealed that a Cyberpunk 2077 themed limited edition Xbox One X is on its way and will be launched in June.

The console has a highly distinctive look to it, attempting to capture the spirit of cyberpunk. It has a 'roadwork' appearance, laser etchings, a glow in the dark paint job, an LED light, and several custom panels. Thanks to its colour shifting elements, every panel looks significantly different than the last. In fact, it looks a lot like a loot box you'd see in many games, or possibly some kind of robot.

Basically, there's a lot going on here. It's the kind of look that's going to stand out massively but whether you want that kind of eye-catching style under your TV is another matter. We're guessing it's going to be a bit of a marmite type of moment.

The console also comes with a Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition controller which also looks rather distinctive. That has a couple of different panels on either side but it also features laser etchings that are meant to make it look rugged and like it's had a hard life before making its way to your home.





The bundle also includes a digital download code for Cyberpunk 2077 but as that's not coming out until September, don't expect to somehow get to play it three months early simply because you bought the new console.



The Cyberpunk 2077 themed console is reported to be the last limited edition console for the Xbox One X range. As the Xbox Series X console is slated for release at the end of this year, it's understandable that Microsoft has no interest in new iterations of the Xbox One X right now.

The Cyberpunk 2077 themed console isn't the only Cyberpunk 2077 hardware tie-in out there. Besides the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 edition back in February, SteelSeries has also announced its Arctis 1 Wireless headset will enjoy a Johnny Silverhand edition that's inspired by Keanu Reeves' character in the game. Again, it's scuffed up to look a bit like it's had a hard time of things, along with a couple of logos and a demon style creature on one ear cup. Something that we're sure will make more sense in the future.

Also, expect to be able to grab the Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition controller at any time from now. The console will launch in June.