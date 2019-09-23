Ubisoft announces Ghost Recon Breakpoint open beta

Ubisoft has announced an open beta for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, following a closed beta for pre-order customers, will open later this week on all platforms.

The sequel to 2017's Ghost Recon Wildlands, a cooperative multiplayer open-world shooter which triggered a formal complaint from the Bolovian government, Ghost Recon Breakpoint places the players on 'the mysterious and diverse island of Auroa' where they are challenged to 'fight back against [their] former brothers in arms turned rogue.' Due for release in October this year, pre-order customers were treated to a closed beta earlier this month - and now it's the turn of anyone looking to see how the game is turning out.

The first open beta for Ghost Recon Breakpoint will feature six of the game's regions - up from four in the closed beta: New Argyll and Infinity, plus returning regions Smuggler Coves, Mount Hodgson, Sinking County, and Fen Bog. Five story and twelve faction missions will be included, though doled out on a two-a-day basis, along with a three-map four-on-four combative team deathmatch mode. Enemy types included in the beta include 'armed drones including the flying Murmur, the land-based Aamon, and the massive armoured Behemoth.'

The open beta requires no previous purchase, and will open on Thursday September 26th at 1100 in the UK before closing again on September 29th. Prior to the beta's opening, the game will be available to pre-load from tomorrow across Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, and Ubisoft's own Windows-based Uplay storefronts.

More information is available on the official website.