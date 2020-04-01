Ubisoft launches month long free games campaign

Tying into the #PlayApartTogether campaign, Ubisoft has announced a month long series of offers, trials and discounts, in a bid to keep you indoors but entertained.

The campaign starts off with free copies of Rayman Legends, Might & Magic: Chess Royale, and Rabbids Coding. Each are available until Friday with the games permanently yours once you add them to your Uplay account.

Rayman Legends is undoubtedly the highlight here as it's a lot of fun with over 80 levels of satisfying platforming action that takes you back to the good old days with less of the frustration you'll remember form old-school platformers.

Ubisoft hasn't announced what other games will feature in the giveaway but it has suggested that it'll include popular franchises like Assassin's Creed and, erm, Just Dance.

In a statement, Ubisoft explained that 'this initiative provides people opportunities to have fun with family and socialise with friends even as they practice social distancing from the safety of their homes,' which is surely a key point when getting through this very strange period in time.

It also pointed out its financial contributions in recent times. As part of Twitch Stream Aid, the firm contributed $150,000 to the WHO COVID-19 relief fund, and continues to encourage others to assist.

Besides free games to keep, Ubisoft is also offering various free game trials. At the moment, these include Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Trials Rising, The Crew 2, The Division, and Ghost Recon Wildlands. While that offer isn't as grand as free full games, at least you won't be short of options.

Ubisoft recommends checking back on the Ubisoft Free Events site regularly for more free titles over the coming weeks.

Of course, this is a bit of a promotional endeavour by Ubisoft, presumably keen to get more people signed up to Uplay, but it's a good move whatever the reason. More choice of what to play at a time when our backlogs might not seem as vast as we thought they would be has to be a good thing. In the case of Rayman Legends, it's a great game for all the family too, so you can easily entertain your kids with it as well as enjoy it yourself.

Be quick though - the game is only free up until Friday 3rd April. Next up? Who knows.