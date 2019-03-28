Twitch adds four-streamer Squad Stream feature

Amazon-owned game streaming platform Twitch has announced the launch of Squad Stream, a new way for up to four streamers to broadcast to the same audience in a single window.

Acquired by Amazon back in August 2014 after previous suitor Google backed out of a $1 billion deal, Twitch is one of the most popular platforms for gamers to live-stream their sessions. In recent years it has considerably expanded its offerings, from a built-in microtransaction framework and support for non-gaming content to its own game store and even a streamer-versus-streamer game show with a $60k cash prize.

Its latest feature, though, is designed to be less divisive and perhaps actually bring streamers together rather than driving them apart: Squad Stream, which allows up to four streamers to team up and broadcast to a combined audience in a single window.

'It’s perfect for showing off every awesome moment in a battle royale match, saving a virtual seat at the table for tabletop streams, catching every second of speedrunning head-to-heads, and so much more that we can’t wait for all of you to show us,' claims Twitch's Hubert Thieblot of the new feature. 'Unlike hosting or Raids, which are excellent but more hands-off ways to collaborate, Squad Stream lets streamers actively team up with other creators to benefit everyone in a channel. Creators can join forces right from the dashboard, stream content they wouldn’t normally stream, and grow their communities all at the same time. Viewers get more angles on the action, a way to support more of their favourite streamers with ease, and a chance to chat with several great communities at once — or join a new one.'

Squad Stream isn't rolling out to everyone just yet, though: Twitch has confirmed that the feature is initially exclusive to Twitch Partners, streamers who generate a particular amount of revenue for the platform. The feature will roll out at some point to Twitch Affiliates and general users, the company has confirmed, but there is not yet a release date set.

More information, including a schedule of sponsored Squad Stream events, can be found in the official announcement.