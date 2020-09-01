Mass Effect Trilogy remaster may be out in October

It's the rumour that refuses to go away but supposedly, a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster is actually going to be released. Potentially as soon as this October.

This latest rumour is thanks to the insight of GamesBeat journalist, Jeff Grubb, who reckons he has some inside knowledge on the matter. Talking on the GamesBeat Decides podcast, VGC was first to spot that there was some key information circulating about the Mass Effect Trilogy remaster. Grubb remains "pretty confident" that EA is aiming for an October release for the trilogy, even though it hasn't actually been announced yet.

He explained that "up until like this last week, I know the plan for sure was to announce it in early October, release in later in October," but pointed out that due to the chaos inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic that this could change and the dates could slip. He explained, "I know it’s real. I’ve seen more than enough evidence to know it’s real, but it’s still 2020 and they haven’t announced it yet."

Grubb's thinking is that EA was "planning to have this Mass Effect trilogy be the other big thing for $60 this holiday," alongside Star Wars Squadrons, but noted that "with everything else falling apart, like across the board, I could see them also wanting to just delay."

It seems if he's correct, this won't be a full remake by any means. Instead, Grubb anticipates that the three games will be updated versions of the popular titles rather than anything too grand. Still, it would be welcome news for many keen to return to the franchise, albeit with improved graphics and, presumably, other tweaks (or at least bundled in DLC).

The rumour has been swirling for a while with Jeff Grubb claiming this would be the case back in June too. It's essentially the rumour that just won't die but just because a lot of people are keen for a remastered trilogy doesn't necessarily mean it'll happen. It seems a little strange for EA to leave an official announcement so late in the year if it actually was planning on launching the game in October as, presumably, it would want to generate some extra hype beforehand.

There's also the somewhat cynical matter of is it really needed? If it's simply a graphical refresh with some minor tweaks, it'll be fun to return to but far from essential for many. It certainly sounds like something that will appeal more to console gamers than PC users.

Hopefully, we'll eventually find out more about the oft-rumoured trilogy soon.