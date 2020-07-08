Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has a release date

Written by Jennifer Allen

July 8, 2020 | 15:00

Tags: #kingdoms-of-amalur-re-reckoning #remaster

Companies: #thq-nordic

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has a release date and it's 8th September. The news comes at the same time as the prospect of a new expansion pack for the game next year. 

Originally released in 2012 by 38 Studios, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning didn't make as much of an impact as one might have expected. The action RPG was released a little too close to the release of a game by the name of Skyrim and it didn't go well for the game. That's a bit unfortunate for a game created by fantasy author, R.A Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston.

Although, even with that pedigree, it was a little on the samey side with some very grind-heavy quests that were akin to so many fetch quests in MMOs. Still, many people have fond memories of its repetitive nature (myself included) and there was a slim chance of a sequel at some point.

This didn't happen due to various financial wranglings and 38 Studios bankruptcy but there was a glimmer of hope - THQ Nordic acquired the rights to the game in 2018. Now, we have a remastered version of the game heading our way in only a couple of months. 

The remaster is expected to include upgraded visuals with a native 4K resolution, refined gameplay with a tweaked control scheme so it feels more up to date, along with all previously released DLC. The game was pretty huge to begin with feeling like part MMO, part Diablo-esque game with a wealth of different ways to customise your character as well as a seemingly never-ending amount of quests to pursue. Extra DLC is sure to make this even better value for money.

As mentioned, this isn't where the journey ends for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning either with a newly announced expansion pack set for release sometime in 2021. All we know is its name - Fatesworn - with more details expected at a later date. 

If you have fond memories of this not entirely successful yet certainly vast action-RPG, keep your eyes out in September. If nothing else, you won't complete this game any time soon and it offered some complex political intrigue deep down. 


