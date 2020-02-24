GeForce Now loses some major titles and gains Cyberpunk 2077

It's been good and bad news for Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming service lately, with news that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on it, but many other games are being pulled.

In the past couple of weeks, Activision Blizzard has announced that its entire game library will no longer be available via GeForce Now including the likes of Overwatch, World of Warcraft and the full Call of Duty series. No official statement was issued as to why this happened with Nvidia merely coming out with a hope that it'll be able to bring such titles back in the future.

Then there was good news late last week with an announcement from the graphics card giant that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available from day one, citing how it means even players without RTX enabled graphics cards will be able to see the game in all its glory. That's quite a big coup given it's one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and it requires a quite high spec system to run it well.

All good, right? Well, not quite. This morning, Bethesda joined Activision Blizzard in pulling much of its games library from the service. Games like the Doom, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls series won't be playable via the service any more.

Weirdly, almost all of the Wolfenstein series has also been pulled with the notable exception of Wolfenstein Youngblood. Supposedly, that's sticking around so that users can experience it with 'RTX on'. As the weakest game in the franchise, we wonder if it's more that it's just not as good as the others and therefore no great gain for the service.

Regardless of your view on Wolfenstein Youngblood, it's not great news for Nvidia. A streaming service is dependent on its content and GeForce Now will look a little less appealing to many now. It also brings into question whether the future may involve more individual gaming streaming services as, presumably, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda must have some solid reasons for pulling their content. Fragmentation has certainly occurred within TV and film based streaming services and the same could certainly occur here.

For now, we'll have to wait and see what happens next for the promising service from Nvidia.