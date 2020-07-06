Fallout TV series is in the works

Amazon has announced that it plans to create a TV show based on the Fallout game series with Westworld creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, at the helm.

Currently in pre-production, the techno-thriller drama series is something that Bethesda has wanted for a while, it seems. In a statement, Todd Howard, Executive Producer at the games studio explained, 'over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen.' He continued, 'but it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.'

Due to the very early stages of production, there aren't any concrete details of what to expect here. There are some positive glimmers though. Most notably, in the statement, Joy and Nolan explained that they're keen to 'bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life' which should indicate a little bit of what to expect here.

That same statement also goes onto point out that the Fallout world is 'serious and harsh in tone, yet sprinkled with moments of ironic humour and B-movie nuclear fantasies' suggesting this will be the crux of the TV series.

Nolan and Joy already have a deal with Amazon, working on a techno-thriller drama, The Peripheral, based on the William Gibson novel of the same name, and, of course, Westworld has been a smash hit with a fourth season recently commissioned. So, the pedigree is certainly there for success. Fallout isn't the first games based TV series to be released with The Witcher succeeding remarkably well in recent times and a Halo TV series also currently in the works.

Whether it'll be any good is hard to gauge. While The Witcher was fondly received, it takes seconds to rattle off a list of poorly received and genuinely bad films based on games. However, a series does give more room for plot development and there's no denying that Westworld is rather good.

Perhaps the biggest question then is - is it possible to create a buggy TV series that requires numerous patches to get right? This may be the first one.